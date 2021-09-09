The Blue Meanie almost returned after 10-year absence; WWE brought back different legend instead

ECW legend The Blue Meanie was originally considered as a 2015 WWE Royal Rumble participant before the spot was given to Bubba Ray Dudley instead.

Meanie worked for WWE from 1998 to 1999 before he returned for another short spell with the company in 2005. One of the most memorable moments of his career came at ECW One Night Stand 2005 when JBL legitimately punched him during a brawl.

Speaking on JBL’s Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw podcast, Meanie clarified that he and JBL have been friends for several years. He also revealed that the 2020 Hall of Famer tried to convince WWE’s higher-ups to let him enter the 2015 Royal Rumble in Philadelphia.

“You [JBL] almost got me into the Royal Rumble,” Meanie said. “It was down to me and Bubba Ray. They picked Bubba, and I get it. But yeah, I appreciate the fact that you took the initiative to have me have a special moment in my hometown because I debuted for ECW in Philly, I debuted for WWE in Philly, I had my WrestleMania moment in Philly. I almost had my Royal Rumble moment in Philly but, thanks to you, it almost became a reality.”

The 2015 Royal Rumble is best remembered for Roman Reigns’ unpopular victory and WWE fans’ reaction to Daniel Bryan’s elimination. Bryan, who was arguably WWE’s biggest fan-favorite at the time, was eliminated midway through the match by Bray Wyatt.

Bubba Ray Dudley returned at WWE Royal Rumble 2015

Like The Blue Meanie, WWE legend Bubba Ray Dudley made his name working for Philadelphia-based ECW in the 1990s.

Dudley, appearing in WWE for the first time in almost a decade, entered the 2015 Royal Rumble from the number three position. He eliminated The Miz and R-Truth before he was thrown over the top rope by Bray Wyatt.

Later in 2015, Bubba Ray Dudley and D-Von Dudley reunited as The Dudley Boyz on the post-SummerSlam episode of WWE RAW.

What do you think about the Blue Meanie's comments? Sound off below.

Also Read

Please credit Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

Missed the latest episode of RAW? Watch Vince Russo and Dr. Chris Featherstone analyze it here.

Edited by Colin Tessier