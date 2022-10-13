WWE brought back iconic jeep for DX’s RAW return

WWE RAW was full of nostalgia Monday night as the company celebrated the 25th anniversary of D-Generation X.

Triple H, Shawn Michaels, X-Pac, and The Road Dogg Jesse James were all on hand Monday night to celebrate the legacy of one of the greatest factions in the history of the company.

On today's episode of WWE's The Bump, D-Generation X member X-Pac was a guest on the show to discuss a wide variety of subjects. During the interview, Pac revealed that the Jeep DX came out in on RAW Monday night was the one they used to invade WCW over 20 years ago.

“I don’t know if a lot of people that were watching the other night realized that that’s the actual Jeep that we invaded WCW in 20-some years ago,” X-Pac revealed.

What would WWE have done if the gates were left open on WCW Nitro?

One of the tides that turned the Monday Night Wars was the DX invasion on an episode of WCW Monday Nitro. However, the group was never able to enter the arena because the gates were closed shut on them.

In hindsight, Eric Bischoff has admitted that he wishes he had let them in and allowed his rivals' biggest faction to appear on Nitro. Reflecting on the moment, X-Pac acknowledged that it's hard to think in situations like that, and it's easy to look back on it and see what you would have done differently.

“I tell you what, when you get caught with your pants down in situations, it’s hard to think like that,” X-Pac said. “Afterwards, it’s easy to look back and go, oh I should have done this. Well, I had to pull my pants up first.”

When the hypothetical situation was asked about what might have happened if Kevin Nash and Scott Hall were on the other side of the gate, Pac said they probably would have all hugged each other.

“If it was Kevin and Scott, I think we would have all hugged each other, honestly,” X-Pac said. “I can’t even imagine, like honestly. I guess we can. We can all imagine what would have happened. Thank god it didn’t [laughs].” [H/T: WrestleZone]

What do you make of X-Pac's comments? Did you enjoy D-Generation X's 25th-anniversary celebration Monday night on WWE RAW? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

