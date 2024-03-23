WWE has not buried Roman Reigns as a top heel but has fallen victim to something unavoidable, says legend (Exclusive)

Fans were treated to another eventful SmackDown episode on the Road to WrestleMania, with the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns marking his presence. The Rock's return has taken some of the shine away from the Tribal Chief, but has he been buried? Veteran manager Dutch Mantell doesn't think so!

The entire Bloodline storyline has changed directions since The Rock entered the picture and has seemingly looked like the real leader of the faction.

The Great One wasn't around this week on SmackDown, and in his absence, Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes continued the build for two of the biggest matches on the WrestleMania card.

Roman Reigns' apparent influence has visibly waned over the past few weeks, and Dutch Mantell was asked whether WWE had unknowingly bought one of their greatest heels of the modern era.

During a recent edition of Smack Talk, the former WWE manager argued that Reigns hadn't been buried. However, he admitted that Roman has been overshadowed by a much more prominent personality, The Rock.

Mantell felt that WWE could not avoid a situation where every other star looks weaker compared to Dwayne Johnson.

"Yeah, overshadow, I won't say being buried! But when you bring in The Rock, he is going to overshadow everybody; I don't care who they are!" Mantell explained. [From 53:50 onwards]

Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes will battle again in a few weeks in a rematch from WrestleMania 39, and most expect The American Nightmare to dethrone the record-setting champion at The Show of Shows this time.

The Rock, however, has played a massive role in shaping the narrative, and knowing how the Hollywood megastar operates, fans could be in for some big twists.

