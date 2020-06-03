WWE to call up more Superstars from NXT

Triple H has been leading WWE NXT and has made them a household name

Over the past few weeks, due to the prevailing conditions, thanks to the pandemic, WWE's roster depth has been reduced dramatically. While some Superstars are being heavily featured, top stars have self quarantined as well, leading to the company depending on other Superstars, often from NXT.

Over the past two weeks, there were reports that Matt Riddle would be called up to the main roster, and that has happened. Now, amidst reports that Dominik Dijakovic is also going to get called up, Fightful Select has reported that WWE is not done calling up stars from NXT.

Matt Riddle called up to WWE SmackDown

Last week, it was reported that Matt Riddle was being called up and was going to be a part of WWE SmackDown. During the Blue brand's show last week, this was confirmed when the announcement was made that he would be joining the roster.

While a date for his arrival has not been announced, it is also being reported that he is going to be one of the major stars on the main roster during his run there.

It was also reported last week that Dominik Dijakovic would also be joining the WWE main roster soon, although his destination was not confirmed.

WWE not done with NXT call-ups

Further reports regarding NXT call-ups to the WWE main roster have emerged, as Fightful Select has now reported that while Matt Riddle and Dominik Dijakovic are being called up to the main roster, WWE is not done calling up NXT Superstars.

There are apparently plans in place to call up more members of NXT to RAW and SmackDown, with the report stating that 'both men and women' would be making the jump to the WWE main roster.

While Bianca Belair was called up previously, it appears that WWE is not rushing things regarding her at the moment, with The Viking Raiders and Street Profits shooting their segments off-site and self-isolating at the same time.

While the identity of the other Superstars to make the jump are not known, hopefully, WWE will be confirming this report soon. In the meantime, it will be interesting to see what Matt Riddle does on WWE SmackDown, and what his run on the main roster looks like.