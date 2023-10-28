WWE called 46-year-old star after he was arrested; made him an offer

WWE made a call to a former talent soon after he was arrested in 2012.

Maven has shared a new video on his official YouTube channel in which he spoke in detail about his arrest from 11 years ago. The 46-year-old star revealed that he was arrested for "doctor shopping," which is basically going to multiple doctors for scoring medical prescriptions.

Maven revealed that shortly after his arrest, he received several calls. One of the first calls that he received came from his previous employer, WWE. World Wrestling Entertainment called him, and offered him rehabilitation assistance. Check out Maven's comment below:

"I didn't think it was that big of a deal, I didn't think actually anyone would find out. Oh, was I wrong! As soon as it went out over TMZ, and as soon as the the picture of my mug shot, which is not something I am proud of, as soon as that went out, I started getting calls left and right. And actually, one of the first calls I got was from the WWE office, offering me rehabilitation assistance if needed. I was in one mode at the time, and that was how can I save my job from HSN. I would immediately find an attorney, and actually a great attorney helped me out a lot, and made sure that the charge would be reduced into something that I could manage my life with." [10:36-11:23]

Maven had been away from WWE for seven years at that point

The global wrestling giant released Maven way back in 2005 following a four-year run. He mostly performed on RAW during his stint with WWE. He was working for the Home Shopping Network in 2012 when he was arrested for doctor shopping.

Maven's arrest going public cost him his job at HSN, and he never worked for the company again. 11 years later, he is doing well, runs a successful YouTube channel, and still looks in great shape at 46.

