WWE has not called legend for return: "Not going to hold my breath"

A WWE legend wants to return to the promotion once again, but it appears that the company has not made the decision to bring her back. She has now spoken about her situation.

At the 2025 Royal Rumble, Nikki Bella made her return and entered the 30-woman-bout at #30. One star who was missing from the event though, was Brie Bella. The star has now spoken about not getting a call from WWE about a return on the Nikki & Brie Show. On the show, talking to Nia Jax, Nikki and Brie spoke about the latter's return to the company.

Brie Bella pitched several ideas during the show and when Nikki and Nia liked it, the star said that she was ready to join the creative team.

"WWE, call me. I'll join creative. They haven't called. If you guys want to call," Brie said.

Nia Jax then said that when the two stars returned to the company, she would be more than happy to wrestle them and dominate. At this point, Nikki Bella revealed that Brie had not received a call to return. Brie then mentioned that she was not going to hold her breath.

"Not going to hold my breath, let me tell you," Brie added. [H/T: Fightful]

At this point, it's not certain when or if Brie or Nikki Bella will be returning to the company in a wrestling capacity. Since Triple H is the one to decide which stars to use, it's presumed, he'd be the one who sets the ball rolling if they decide to bring her back.

Nikki and Brie Bella are both WWE Hall of Famers

During their runs in WWE, both Nikki and Brie were crucial for the women's division. They helped the division work better and were dominant at the top of the card for a while.

The Bella Twins were present at this year's Hall of Fame ceremony and are part of the Class of 2020. Fans will have to wait and see when they return.

