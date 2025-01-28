WWE called out for ruining Matt Riddle and other "young talents" with immense potential (Exclusive)

Pro wrestling is unpredictable, as a WWE star's fortunes can turn around instantly. During this week's Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo conceded that the company has fumbled many exciting characters over the years.

Under Triple H, WWE has seemingly improved its image as more talents have been given chances who probably would not have gotten a shot in the Vince McMahon regime. However, wrestling can be a ruthless space due to its highly competitive nature.

Superstars can quickly lose their momentum for various reasons, and WWE has also had talents who could have had a bigger impact with a little more support. Vince Russo was asked about the modern state of wrestling on Legion of RAW and how new characters didn't get the big rollout anymore.

Trending

Russo said World Wrestling Entertainment had some potentially game-changing gimmicks like Matt Riddle but ended up messing it all up. Russo revealed his brutally honest thoughts about the situation.

Fans drowned out a popular wrestler with 'She's a racist' chants recently

"Bro, they had some [exciting new characters] and they [ruined it]. Riddle was at a sweet young age. Bray was at a younger age. They had those younger talents with potential, man, and!" [From 30:00 onwards]

While Bray Wyatt sadly passed away at the age of 36, his legacy lives on as part of the Bo Dallas-led Wyatt Sicks. Matt Riddle left the Stamford-based organization in 2023 and has worked in several companies since, most notably signing a contract with Major League Wrestling (MLW).

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video if you use quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback