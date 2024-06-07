WWE calls out AJ Styles ahead of SmackDown

AJ Styles made all the headings when he decided to take things into his own hands and brutally assault Cody Rhodes on SmackDown last week. The star tricked him and took advantage, but WWE has now called him out.

The Undisputed WWE Champion was out in the ring to accompany AJ Styles and console him as he appeared to be retiring. The latter had announced that he would have something to say, and this came after he told Nick Aldis that he didn't have much time left.

AJ bid farewell to The O.C., and it felt like it was time for him to put his wrestling boots away, but there was the moment that Rhodes was not expecting. Styles attacked him, making the point clear that he was nowhere near done with wrestling and was looking to challenge Rhodes and take his title.

He beat him up and even hit him with the devastating Styles Clash off the top of the steel steps onto the floor.

WWE has now called out AJ Styles in an Instagram post. They posted the video of the assault and, with an angry face emoji, said that his actions that past week had not been "cool."

AJ Styles vs Cody Rhodes may happen at the Clash at the Castle event

WWE's next Premium Live Event is Clash at the Castle, which is set to take place in around a week.

At this time, Rhodes does not have an opponent for the show, but given Styles' actions in last week's SmackDown, it may be safe to say he would want revenge against the veteran star.

Whether this happens or not should be determined this week, with the star responding to the attack for the first time.

