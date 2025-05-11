WWE calls out Becky Lynch for confronting major WWE star's fiancé

Becky Lynch came up short last night at Backlash in perhaps one of the best women's matches in WWE in recent history. The former Women's World Champion pulled out all of the stops against her long-time friend turned rival, Lyra Valkyria, even approaching her fiancé at ringside at one point.
Midway through the match, Valkyria was thrown into the barricade as Lynch then shouted at her partner LJ Cleary, who was sitting behind it, asking if that was the woman he had chosen.
WWE pointed this out in an update on social media, where they noted that Lynch was "out of pocket" for the act, which means that she was acting outrageously or out of character.
"@beckylynchwwe was out of pocket for this 😮💨 #WWEBacklash," WWE posted.
This isn't the first time that Lyra's fiancé Cleary has been brought into the storyline between the two women, since Lynch claimed a few weeks ago that she was the reason that the two stars met and have since started a relationship.
Becky Lynch assaulted Lyra Valkyria after the match
This was never going to be a simple one-on-one match between the two women, seeing as how the two stars shared so much history. Even though Valkyria was able to win the match, she was assaulted by Lynch afterward and seemingly suffered a broken nose.
This will obviously lead to another match between the two women down the line, as Becky Lynch continues to push her long-time friend and fellow countrywoman into a prominent position on WWE TV.
As the only women's match on the show last night, Triple H put a lot of trust in both women, and they were able to prove they could handle it. The story has just enough of a real-life edge to it to continue to see fans invested in all of the twists and turns that the two women go through, both on RAW and last night at Backlash.