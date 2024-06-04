WWE calls out Rhea Ripley following RAW; demands explanation 

Rhea Ripley was injured by Liv Morgan in a backstage attack on WWE RAW after WrestleMania. She was then forced to relinquish her Women's World Championship.

Morgan has since been able to win the title with the help of Dominik Mysterio, someone who she has been pursuing over the past few weeks.

Last night on RAW, Mysterio was asked about Rhea Ripley and her reaction to the kiss between him and Morgan last week. He claimed that he was giving her some space but that everything was fine.

WWE didn't seem to believe Mysterio, since the company have since shared the footage and tagged Ripley in it to ensure that she sees it, asking her to explain the situation from her side.

Ripley has seemingly been enjoying her time away from the spotlight with her fiance Buddy Matthews. Ripley also welcomed a new dog to her family and has mostly been updating her Instagram to share videos of her dogs settling in.

When will Rhea Ripley return to WWE RAW?

Rhea Ripley suffered a shoulder injury back in April and has already been out of the ring for more than two months. Recent images shared online show her without a cast on her wrist or anything supporting her shoulder which many fans see as a positive update.

There was no real timeline put on Ripley's WWE return, but it is thought that she could be back around SummerSlam season. A return around the Premium Live Event would allow this current story with Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio to continue to build steam.

Becky Lynch is another star who has walked away from the company in recent weeks, but she is expected to be away from the company until 2025 since her contract expired this past weekend and there has been no update about her signing a new one.