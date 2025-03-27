  • home icon
  • WWE calls Town Hall meeting & officially announces new General Manager

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Mar 27, 2025 00:41 GMT
Adam Pearce, Nick Aldis, and Ava are the current General Managers (Credit: WWE.com)
After Nick Aldis, Adam Pearce, and Ava, WWE has officially announced a new General Manager. The announcement was made during a Town Hall meeting.

All three current General Managers have become synonymous with their brands and have done a good job in their position. Ava was announced as being in charge of Evolve by Shawn Michaels when the show was first introduced a few weeks ago. Now, she has congratulated Stevie Turner and announced that it is her turn to be a General Manager.

"Stevie, you have been absolutely phenomenal over the last few weeks. The matches you've been pitching to me, the talent you've acquired. You've even got an OG Evolve Champion on the show. I am very impressed. I absolutely think it's time for the next step in your journey."
A town hall meeting was called for the start of this week's episode of WWE Evolve, where Stevie Turner was officially confirmed as the new General Manager of the show. Turner had been working on behalf of Ava over the past few weeks.

She said that she was honored and grateful for the trust that Ava had shown her by appointing her as the new WWE General Manager. Big changes are happening, as Turner has now replaced Ava, and it remains to be seen where she will guide this brand.

