WWE cameraman sends a 2-word message to Bayley after she 'attacks' him on SmackDown 

The WWE cameraman who was interrupted by Bayley on last week's SmackDown has now sent a message to the superstar.

On last week's episode of SmackDown, Bianca Belair met Asuka in the main event. Mere seconds before the bout kicked off, The Role Model came out through the crowd with IYO SKY. While approaching the ringside area, she gently slapped a WWE cameraman on his head, who then reacted with a smile.

The cameraman later took to Instagram and sent a message to Bayley.

Here's what he said:

"The things I have to deal with at the office.... Damn you @itsmebayley!!!"

Bayley is doing quite well as the leader of Damage CTRL

The 34-year-old star made her WWE return after about a year at the 2022 SummerSlam event. She came out with IYO SKY and Dakota Kai, with the trio dubbing themselves Damage CTRL. The heel stable has been a mainstay on WWE TV since then.

Shortly before the 2023 Money In The Bank Premium Live Event, the WWE veteran had the following to say to Inside The Ropes about the future of Damage CTRL:

"I’m so proud. I’m so proud of us. I’m so proud of them. They’ve been former two-time Women’s Tag Team Champions. They’ve been at WrestleMania, wrestling Trish Stratus and Lita. IYO is in her first-ever Money in the Bank match. They have just impressed me, and I hope the whole world sees how much potential they still have, and we have a lot left to do." [H/T The Sportster]

The Role Model is known for her goofy antics on WWE TV and at non-televised live events. Be it ripping off fan signs or taunting fans with hilarious gestures, she is known to always be a blast at shows.

