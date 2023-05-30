"WWE can call me anytime" - Olympic gold medalist and world champion boxer open to start pro wrestling journey

Over the years, many well-known athletes have transitioned from their sport to WWE. One star who is keen to test herself inside the squared circle is Claressa Shields.

From winning boxing gold at the London and Rio De Janeiro Olympics to capturing world titles, Shields is one of the most decorated athletes on the planet. She currently holds the middleweight boxing championship.

During a recent interview with Scoop B Radio, the 28-year-old said she is more than capable of thriving in the pro wrestling industry.

"The WWE can call me anytime. I will come in there with my half-shirt on. I will come in there with my little tight legging shorts on & I will definitely go on WWE & I will definitely. Listen, I’m a natural entertainer. I believe that I would have a part in the storyline, and I would be all for it. And I could take some of those girls, so yeah, WWE, call me." (H/T NODQ.com)

Many combat sports athletes have excelled in pro wrestling, including top names such as Ronda Rousey, Brock Lesnar, and Kurt Angle.

Gable Steveson on his eventual WWE debut

Another successful Olympian who dreams of making it big in World Wrestling Entertainment is Gable Steveson.

The 22-year-old signed for the company in 2021 but has yet to make his in-ring debut. In an interview with KSTP, Gable stated that he still has the drive to succeed in pro wrestling and is working hard to perfect his craft.

"I want to go out there on TV. I want to be the person people thought I was, and I don’t want any doubt in my mind that I’m not. I’m getting the hang of doing everything the correct way – landing right, match psychology, [and] everything in between. I’m flourishing, and hopefully, they see it, too. I’m excited because people haven’t really seen the real Gable because amateur wrestling kind of shelves a portion because we’re used to guys being disciplined." (H/T KSTP)

Last year at WrestleMania 38, fans got a taste of Gable Steveson's skills as he suplexed former RAW Tag Team Champion Chad Gable.

Who is the greatest pro athlete turned pro wrestler? Let us know in the comments section below.

