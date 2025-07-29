WWE canceled Bad Bunny match

WWE canceled a planned Bad Bunny match earlier this year. The Puerto Rican rapper made his WWE debut at WrestleMania 37, where he teamed up with Damian Priest to defeat The Miz and John Morrison in a tag team match.Since then, the Grammy-winning artist has made in-ring appearances in WWE, even competing in a singles match in 2023 and appearing in the Men's Royal Rumble Match a year prior to that. As it turns out, the global juggernaut had plans to feature Bunny at this year's WrestleMania as well.Netflix's WWE Unreal docuseries chronicles the build-up to WrestleMania 41, and one of the episodes has revealed how the Triple H-led creative team's early plans for The Show of Shows were shaping up.In one episode, the camera pans to a whiteboard that lists out the planned matches for WrestleMania. While there are several interesting matches on this board, one that catches the eye is Bad Bunny vs. Dominik Mysterio.However, WWE didn't go ahead with this card and dropped the Bunny-Dominik match. ''Dirty'' Dom would go on to compete in a Fatal Four-Way Match for the Intercontinental Championship on Night Two and emerge victorious, while Bad Bunny stayed away from the event.Bunny last competed in WWE at the 2023 Backlash PLE, where he defeated Damian Priest in a San Juan Street Fight. Meanwhile, a match between Dominik and the popular rapper would have made sense, as both of them have history in WWE.Bad Bunny interfered in Dominik Mysterio's WrestleMania 39 matchOn Night One of WrestleMania 39, Bad Bunny joined WWE's Spanish commentary team for the match between Dominik and Rey Mysterio.As the match moved toward the end, interference from The Judgment Day gave Dominik an advantage. ''Dirty'' Dom then picked up a steel chain to use it against his father, but Bunny snatched it from his hands.This allowed Rey to perform a 619 and eventually win the match. Given their history, WWE was perhaps going in the right direction with this matchup at WrestleMania 41 before eventually canceling the plans.