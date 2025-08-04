WWE canceled a huge event just a night before Brock Lesnar's unexpected return at SummerSlam.Last night, WWE announced that they would no longer hold post-show press conferences. These press conferences have been huge attractions for fans after premium live events over the past few years. They have been making sure that they host these press conferences to answer questions from the media. That practice has now changed with the most recent announcement.WWE made it clear that they were canceling post-show press conferences. However, that left fans questioning the reason behind their decision. Now, with Brock Lesnar's return, the timing does seem very intentional.Had WWE not canceled press conferences at this time, they would be inundated with questions about Brock Lesnar's involvement in the Janel Grant lawsuit. The star has been absent for a long time and was reportedly also on the ban list for TKO ever since his involvement.Now, that entire scenario appears to have changed, and he is back again. Whether that is the reason or not, by canceling post-show press conferences, WWE has ensured that they won't have to field questions related to the lawsuit and Vince McMahon, as well as Lesnar's connection to it.