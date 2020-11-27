WWE canceled a planned feud for Triple H due to an injury 

The latest edition of Tommy Dreamer's 'House of Hardcore' podcast had Zachary Wentz of The Rascalz as the special guest. While they discussed several topics regarding the former IMPACT Wrestling star's career, Tommy Dreamer revealed an interesting detail from his time in the WWE, which included a nixed plan featuring Triple H.

Tommy Dreamer was set to have a program with Triple H

Dreamer stated that he was supposed to have a feud with Triple H; however, the plan was nixed after Bubba Ray Dudley injured The Game. The canceled program also meant that Dream's push went down the drain.

Dreamer noted that wrestlers from ECW were often considered dangerous due to the extreme wrestling style popularized by the Paul Heyman-helmed promotion. However, the opinions changed in due time as most ECW performers were fundamentally sound in-ring workers.

Dreamer noted the following during the podcast:

"For the longest time, ECW guys were considered dangerous within the industry. When the bubble burst and they thought we were all in WWE, we were all like these crazy people. Meanwhile, most of us were all really good wrestlers. I was supposed to go into a program with Triple H, and Bubba injured Hunter and there went my push." H/t WrestlingNews.co

New episode @TheHardcorePod @zachary_wentz

Where will the #rascalz end up?

HOH EXCLUSIVE

Available wherever you listen to podcasts

Dreamer joined WWE in 2001 after ECW shut its door and the ECW Original went on to spend nine years in the company until his release in 2010.

Tommy Dreamer established his promotion - House of Hardcore, in 2012, while also performing on the indie circuit. Dreamer returned for a one-off appearance in WWE in 2012. He returned once again in 2016 to accompany The Dudley Boyz during their feud against The Wyatt Family.

These days, Dreamer can be found in IMPACT Wrestling, where he appears on-screen while also working in the creative team behind the scenes.

Very cool to see #IMPACTonAXSTV Trending #7

Entertaining in these times & getting your mind off the worlds BS

Is a great feeling for how hard the @IMPACTWRESTLING roster works to do their job pic.twitter.com/CxT7p7SHbz — Tommy Dreamer (@THETOMMYDREAMER) November 25, 2020

Dreamer also showed up at AEW's Double of Nothing PPV in 2019 in the Casino Battle Royale. He worked as a producer at the All Out PPV in 2019. Dreamer is 49 years old and continues to be a busy man in the business.

As for Triple H, the WWE NXT boss has not wrestled a match since the WWE Live Event in Japan in 2019, where Triple H teamed up with Shinsuke Nakamura to take on Robert Roode and Samoa Joe.