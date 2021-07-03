WWE canceled title storyline due to Lana's release

Lana (a.k.a. CJ Perry) has revealed she was promised a Women’s Tag Team Championship opportunity with Naomi before receiving her WWE release.

After eight years in WWE, Lana was let go by the company on June 2. The former Total Divas cast member teamed up with Naomi for the final four months of her WWE career.

Speaking on Chris Jericho’s Talk Is Jericho podcast, Lana said she and Naomi were supposed to feud with current Women’s Tag Team Champions Natalya and Tamina:

“Of course I’m devastated,” Lana said. “Of course I was like, ‘Well, damn, could you at least…’ We were promised to go into a program with Nattie and Tamina after the titles, me and Naomi. To go into a program with them, go after the titles, and we were supposed to be possibly champions. All that stuff I take with a grain of salt. I was very lucky that I got booked until the day I got fired.”

Lana and Naomi previously failed to win the Women’s Tag Team Championships from Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler on the March 8 episode of WWE RAW.

Lana spent over $4,000 on new gear before WWE released her

With three-and-a-half years left on her WWE contract, Lana said she did not expect to suddenly receive her release from the company last month.

She recently spent over $4,000 on new wrestling gear to match her former tag team partner, Naomi:

“It’s not fair but, you know, life isn’t fair,” Lana said. “That’s what I just remind myself when I’m like, ‘Damn, that isn’t fair.’ I had just made gear, beautiful neon glow-in-the-dark gear. Over four thousand dollars it cost, by the people that sew for all the top singers. We had planned all these new outfits we had bought, outfits that I probably won’t even wear in real life, but we had to have them glow in the dark.”

Lana’s final WWE match took place on the May 31 episode of WWE RAW. She teamed up with Naomi in a losing effort against Dana Brooke and Mandy Rose.

