WWE cancels long-standing pay-per-view: Reports

It appears the yearly WWE TLC pay-per-view has come to an end.

WWE TLC has been the standard December pay-per-view for the last several years, but recent reports suggest that there will be no WWE pay-per-view at all in December in favor of their New Year's Day pay-per-view on January 1.

According to Dave Meltzer on the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, WWE's plans to cancel the TLC pay-per-view go hand-in-hand with their New Year's "Day 1" event:

“Originally, there was going to be a pay-per-view in Chicago at the Allstate Arena in mid-December," Dave Meltzer began. "And the feeling is now that doing 12 a year, and the December pay-per-view will actually be January 1 in Atlanta. The idea of doing January 1 rather than do mid-late December. And then they’re still gonna do Royal Rumble as the January pay-per-view. A lot of people were wondering, when they moved the December Chicago date from being a pay-per-view to being a television taping, who’s gonna get the pay-per-view? And the answer is that there is no pay-per-view.”

WWE's "Day 1" pay-per-view on January 1 will replace TLC in December

The first WWE TLC pay-per-view took place in 2009. It has been part of WWE's pay-per-view calendar for the past five years.

Some WWE fans might be happy to leave the TLC event in the past, as last year's main event saw the downfall of "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt as he took on Randy Orton in a Firefly Funhouse match.

It's unknown if WWE will bring back the TLC pay-per-view in 2022 or if the event is done for good. We'll find out soon enough.

Are you disappointed to hear that WWE has canceled the TLC pay-per-view? Is the new "Day 1" pay-per-view something you're looking forward to? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

