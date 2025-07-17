WWE cancels major show suddenly this week 

WWE has canceled a major show this week without any warning. The sudden cancellation was noted online.
The promotion has been very consistent about uploading episodes of WWE Speed every week on this day. The show has quickly become a major one with top stars holding the Men's and Women's championships as well. Currently, the newly debuted Sol Ruca, who made her impact on the main roster, is the Women's Speed champion. On the other hand, El Grande Americano is the Men's Speed Champion. This is somewhat controversial, as the star was previously portrayed by Chad Gable, but is currently portrayed by Ludwig Kaiser, with this switch not being acknowledged in kayfabe.
The Triple H-led company has now canceled this week's episode of Speed. Unlike every other week, there has been no upload of Speed on X this week. The show was canceled without prior notice.
There's no telling if the show will return next week, as WWE or Triple H have not made any announcement about it, and there's no statement yet as to why the show was canceled in the first place.
