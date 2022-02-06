"It was going to be a three-week program" - WWE cancels plans for Kurt Angle's return before WrestleMania 38

Kurt Angle has revealed that WWE has nixed plans to get him back on television for a brief program before WrestleMania 38.

The Olympic gold medalist spoke about the changes during this week's episode of his podcast on AdFreeShows.com.

Kurt Angle attended the Royal Rumble show with his wife, and the legend was originally also scheduled to return to the company's programming soon.

While Angle did not reveal any creative-related details, the Hall of Famer confirmed that he was set to return for a three-week storyline.

Kurt Angle clarified that he'd not signed a full-time contract with WWE and would never have penned a deal even if he had eventually reappeared on the company's shows.

Angle also filmed some documentary footage during Royal Rumble weekend, as he stated below:

"I went to the Royal Rumble. The WWE wanted me to do a short program that they ended up canceling at the last second, but we went to the Rumble, my wife and I. We saw Kim Orton, my wife's best friend, and we had a great time. I also did some documentary interviews the day before, a photo op with the fans, but I want to make it clear I'm not signed to WWE. They weren't going to sign me anyway. It was going to be a three-week program. It got canceled, but you know, my obligation is to do the show, the Kurt Angle Show, and that's it," said Kurt Angle. [01:26 - 02:06]

When did Kurt Angle leave WWE

Kurt Angle's most recent stint ended in April 2020 when he was released as part of the budget cuts during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Before he departed the promotion, Angle worked as a backstage producer after wrapping up his in-ring career at WrestleMania 35. Kurt Angle later rejected the offer to manage Matt Riddle, even though he did return for a special appearance to introduce the Original Bro on SmackDown in May 2020.

Since his exit from the company, Kurt Angle has received offers from several companies, but the respected veteran has focused on growing his podcast and health & nutrition business.

Are you wondering what the canceled plans were for Kurt Angle? We should ideally get some clarity on this soon, but until then, feel free to speculate in the comments section below.

