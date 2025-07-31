  • home icon
  WWE cancels show without explanation suddenly

WWE cancels show without explanation suddenly

By Anirban Banerjee
Published Jul 31, 2025 01:41 GMT
Triple H has been the driving force behind the company
Triple H has been the driving force behind the company (Credit: WWE Unreal on Netflix)

WWE has canceled a show without any explanation. It has been canceled very suddenly.

WWE Speed did not air tonight. The company has been very consistent in airing the show. For the last two weeks, though, the show did not air. Both nights, the show's broadcast on X was canceled. Triple H, who has always been vocal in promoting the show, was also silent. He did not give any answers to fans who were looking for the show on social media. He has so far been very diligent in promoting the matches every week since it started to air.

Tonight, WWE Speed was canceled again without any explanation from the company. Fans are very confused as to what is happening behind the scenes. Usually, when such a thing happens, the company offers an explanation, but there has been no transparency from the company as to why Speed has not been airing.

The current men's Speed Champion is El Grande Americano, while Sol Ruca is the female champion for Speed at the moment. Neither of them has spoken about the show either. There has been no instance where news has broken of a match being recorded for the future, either. It seems that the show may have been canceled for the foreseeable future.

Edited by Angana Roy
