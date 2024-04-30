WWE captures Rey Mysterio and IShowSpeed's heartwarming encounter

In a heartwarming video, WWE shared a special meeting between Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio and the young internet star IShowSpeed (Darren Watkins Jr.) during this week's Monday Night RAW.

On the April 29, 2024, episode of the red brand, IShowSpeed appeared alongside the current United States Champion, Logan Paul. During the 2024 WWE Draft, Speed even had the honor of announcing that CM Punk and Braun Strowman would stay on RAW.

This is not Speed's first on-screen appearance, as he appeared at WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia. He appeared in the PRIME Hydration mascot costume and made the save for Paul during his triple threat match against Randy Orton and Kevin Owens for the US title. The Viper didn't spare the 19-year-old streamer and delivered a vicious RKO on the commentary desk for interfering.

It appears that April 2024 has been a massive month for IShowSpeed in the sports entertainment juggernaut, and with his latest appearance, he met one of his favorite wrestlers of all time.

WWE captured the two men sharing a wholesome moment in a parking lot before the show. Watkins greeted Rey Mysterio with his theme song's first line and the Hall of Famer gifted the young internet star his iconic mask.

Check out the video below:

Carlito betrayed Rey Mysterio on WWE SmackDown

On last week's edition of SmackDown, the former NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar cleared the air regarding accusations that he attacked Dragon Lee backstage.

The Legado Del Fantasma member revealed CCTV footage that showed Carlito unleashing a sneak attack on Lee and keeping things under wraps from Mysterio. The Caribbean Cool quickly turned heel and pushed the former North American Champion into the WWE Hall of Famer before running away from the scene.

Expand Tweet

As of now, it's unknown what will transpire between Carlito and the faction of Rey Mysterio, Zelina Vega, Cruz Del Toro, and Joaquin Wilde. This is because following the 2024 Draft The LWO was moved to the Monday Night RAW brand and the company still listed the former Intercontinental Champion in the faction.