WWE didn't care if anyone in the locker room had a problem with Brock Lesnar, claims 46-year-old star

A former WWE star has claimed that the company didn't care if anyone had heat with Brock Lesnar.

Lesnar made his main roster debut in the spring of 2002, on an episode of WWE RAW. He immediately targeted a bunch of mid-card acts, including Maven. The young gun was the first superstar on the main roster to receive an F5 at the hands of Lesnar.

Maven recently shared his honest thoughts on Brock Lesnar. As per Maven, Lesnar didn't care what anyone thought of him backstage. He also stated that WWE didn't care if a superstar had an issue with Brock, as the latter was making them money. Check out his comments below:

"Brock got pushed to the Moon extremely quickly. Did it hold a little bit of animosity backstage? Well, probably. Brock immediately put those worries to rest because he was immediately put into huge angles and immediately you could see his amateur wrestling background, and just talented, super talented he was. The fact that he was pushed to the moon, A: If you cared, he didn't give a cr*p, and B: If you had a problem with him, the office didn't care, because they knew they were making their money off of him." [1:00-1:33]

Brock Lesnar has made it clear on many occasions that he loves his privacy

Folks who've read Lesnar's book, "Death Clutch", know that The Beast Incarnate likes to stay away from the limelight. Lesnar mentioned in his book that he was always envious of fellow WWE Superstar, Kane.

Back then, Kane used to perform under a mask, and fans weren't aware of his real identity. Lesnar wrote that Kane could pull off his mask backstage, and roam freely in a public setting, without being hounded by the fans.

What do you think of Maven's comment about Brock Lesnar? Share your reactions in the comments section below!

If you use Maven's quotes, please credit his YouTube channel and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.