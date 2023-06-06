WWE doesn't care about Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler's booking, says veteran (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo believes the creative team doesn't care about Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler's booking based on their outing on this week's RAW.

Rousey and Baszler were cutting a backstage promo when former NXT Women's Tag Team Champions Kayden Carter and Katana Chance showed up. The Rowdy One deemed them "stupid" for challenging the champions to a match, while Baszler insisted they were ignorant.

Ronda Rousey proposed that she would get the match confirmed by Adam Pearce, and the two teams immediately made their way to the ring. Vince Russo discussed the segment on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW and highlighted the absurdity of the booking.

Russo said that WWE booked the match immediately after the backstage exchange, forgetting to involve Pearce. He thinks it's because the writers are not bothered about continuity in angles. Vince Russo was quoted as saying:

"This shows you how little they care. So Ronda Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler have that pre-taped [segment] in the back with Carter and Chance, they call them munchkins and everything. This is how Ronda Rousey ends it, will let Pearce know your death wish, and we will see you in the ring. That's exactly what she said."

Russo added:

"Ten minutes later, they make their entrance to the ring. Where did they see Adam Pearce make the match? This is what I am talking about, they don't care. She basically says we are gonna get with Pearce, we are gonna talk about the match, and ten seconds later, they walk out for the match." (1:03:56 - 1:04:47)

You can watch the full video below:

Vince Russo blasts WWE for compromising the champions on RAW

Kayden Carter and Katana Chance made their main roster in-ring debut on RAW against Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler. The Baddest Woman on the Planet had dismissed her opponents during their backstage exchange but struggled against them inside the ring.

Russo criticized WWE's decision to "bring down" Baszler and Rousey to have them match the level of two debuting superstars who are fresh on the main roster.

"Not only do they lose their first match, but Ronda Rousey refers to them as Munchkins because they are tiny in comparison, and how long did that match go? That's what I am talking about. You have got two girls for their first match on television [RAW], and you are gonna bring Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler down to their level to make it a competitive match? Really? Really are you going to do that?" said Russo. (1:03:00 - 1:03:30)

Earlier in the show, host Dr. Chris Featherstone highlighted that WWE showed vignettes for Carter and Chance. He argued that they don't need this much building up if they are going to lose on the show.

If you use Russo's quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and add a H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.

Recommended Video Brock Lesnar and 10 WWE stasr who are FREE AGENTS

Poll : 0 votes