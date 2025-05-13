WWE caught promoting released superstar almost two weeks after exit 

WWE has had a lot of shuffling to do recently—and quite a bit of editing—when it comes to removing all of the recently released stars from the video packages on Netflix.
While it seems that the company was able to take out all of the clips of Braun Strowman, Shayna Baszler, Dakota Kai, Kayden Carter, and Katana Chance that play on the show during ad breaks, the editors did miss a few others.
Ahead of RAW this week, as part of the title package before the show starts on Netflix, Dakota Kai can be seen as the beat drops, doing her usual signature pose on the ring apron.
Of course, it has only been 12 days since the releases, and the company has had a lot of content to produce in that time, not to mention the Backlash event this past weekend, so it seems that the RAW promotional package may not have been edited just yet.
That being said, Dakota Kai is no longer a WWE Superstar. She was released from her contract and is now waiting out her 90-day non-compete clause so she can work elsewhere. That means that, technically, she shouldn't still be promoted for the show.