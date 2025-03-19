WWE caught still promoting recently released star

WWE made a number of releases over the past few months, including some well-liked stars. There were several popular names on the list, including Sonya Deville and Elektra Lopez.

WWE opted not to renew Deville's contract. On the other hand, Lopez was released while still on TV as part of Legado Del Fantasma. Interestingly, the two women have not been completely wiped off TV.

Many fans noticed that ahead of RAW this week, Sonya Deville was on the graphic used as an intro on Netflix. Deville wasn't the only one, since Netflix shared graphics during the ad break on SmackDown, and Elektra Lopez was seen with Legado Del Fantasma on her graphic last week.

Many fans noticed that Deville was in the intro, and it could just be a mix-up between WWE and Netflix, since they may not be aware that she no longer works for the company.

Many of the other released stars, like AOP and Cedric Alexander, had not been featured on the graphic when they were part of the company, so they didn't need to be removed.

What does this mean for WWE moving forward?

Sonya Deville has already revealed her new name, Daria Rae, whilst Zoey Stark and Shayna Baszler have moved on without her on RAW. It's unlikely that this was a hint that she would be making her return, but stranger things have happened.

There was likely a mixup, and Netflix was not told about her release, but it's something that could be fixed in the coming weeks. RAW only played graphics because the show was much earlier and streamed live at the time in Belgium. This should be fixed before next week's RAW in Scotland and SmackDown isn't expected to feature Elektra Lopez since it's been several weeks and could have been brought to the company's attention by now.

