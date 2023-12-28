WWE being cautious with a CM Punk-Roman Reigns feud; feels wrestling veteran

Wrestling veteran Konnan recently spoke about a possible matchup between CM Punk and Roman Reigns in the future.

Punk returned to WWE at Survivor Series: WarGames Premium Live Event earlier this year after almost ten years away from the company. He then signed up to be a part of the RAW roster and also announced himself for the Royal Rumble. The return has gotten fans talking about some blockbuster matches for The Best in the World, including a match against the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

On a recent episode of Keepin' it 100, Konnan mentioned that WWE is probably not in a hurry to have the blockbuster matchup. He mentioned that the company wanted to build up the story and also was waiting to see how professionally Punk would behave over the next year.

"That gives you time to see what his attitude is if he's professional and all that. I wouldn't rush him into something. Like 'Oh let's try to do something' before he does something stupid." [From 02:22 to 02:35]

Disco Inferno feels CM Punk and Seth Rollins have a good story building up

During the same discussion, Konnan's co-host and former WCW star Disco Inferno also shared his thoughts. He mentioned that WWE wouldn't just throw away Cody's rematch against Roman just because CM Punk was not in the picture.

He also detailed that Punk and Seth Rollins have a great story going, and the company would want to see that through first.

"Well, you can't just take Cody's story and throw it in the trash. That's a two-year long-term story here. And you have value out of Seth and Punk too. That's a good angle. They got serious heat," Disco said. [From 02:02 to 02:20]

Punk and Rollins have already had a heated verbal confrontation on RAW, and things will only get riled up on the Road to WrestleMania.

