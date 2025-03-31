WWE CCO Triple H sends a message before huge event; multiple new stars could be signed

Triple H has sent a big message to several stars. WWE could now end up signing multiple new talents.

Several wrestlers tried out for the sports entertainment juggernaut this week in London, UK. Many top names who are famous on the independent circuit or are known elsewhere got a chance to try out for a potential place in WWE in the future.

Before the event, Triple H sent a message to everyone and let them know that everything that they had been fighting to get was on the other side of the tryout. He asked them to put in the effort, work for it, and stay humble, and they might be able to secure a spot in the company. The Game then congratulated them and wished them good luck.

Depending on how their tryouts go, there could be several new WWE stars among those trying out.

"Everything you want is on the other side of this. Put in the effort. Work your a** off for it. Stay humble always, and this may be something that is for you. Congratulations and good luck."

Triple H sent a message to each of them on his X account as well, asking them to believe in themselves and to make the best of each opportunity. The Hall of Famer disclosed that he had spent time with some of the athletes who came to try out at the UK event in London this year.

"Believe in yourself. Make the most of every opportunity. Spent some time with the athletes from this year’s UK tryouts in London."

Triple H has a big job in front of him

Not only does The Game need to address different stars, but he also has the biggest WWE show of the year ahead of him. With WrestleMania so close, the demands on his time are endless.

It is now on the Chief Content Officer to book how the company goes home toward WrestleMania. The European tour is coming to an end after tonight's RAW in London, England.

