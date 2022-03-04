Vince McMahon reveals that ex-WWE Superstar once overheard a plot to kill him

WWE CEO Vince McMahon has disclosed a scary story from the 80s, where a few rival wrestling promoters tried to murder him for invading into their territories.

McMahon, after taking charge of WWE, ran his promotion in rival territories, which angered several promoters. He wanted to expand his business and had visions of running the company all across the US.

On the latest Pat McAfee Show, Vince McMahon revealed that he received death threats when he began invading other pro wrestling territories in the 80s. He told the story of one incident that Hall of Famer Jim Ross overheard, where a few heads of various pro wrestling territories were planning to assassinate the WWE Chairman.

"There's a story that Jim Ross was telling me one day. And he was with Bill Watts and the old NWA guys and they were having this conference because they were a whole bunch of them (wondering), 'What are we going to do about this kid (McMahon)? Invading everything. We've got to do something about him.'

Vince McMahon further elaborated on the incident, saying Ross was in the bathroom when the talks occurred.

"They're meeting in terms of what they can possibly do. So, now, Jim is not part of the meeting but he's in the men's room. He's in the men's room, in the stall, taking care of business. In walks four of these most prominent promoters and they're talking about how they're going to 'off' me," said Vince McMahon.

Ross drew his legs up onto the toilet so that the rest of the promoters wouldn't notice him under the door. The WWE Chairman said Ross told him the story when he joined the company a few years later.

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon on receiving death threats

Vince McMahon @VinceMcMahon A titan of stature, strength, athleticism, and heart. Thinking of my friend Andre the Giant on what would have been his 75th birthday. A titan of stature, strength, athleticism, and heart. Thinking of my friend Andre the Giant on what would have been his 75th birthday. https://t.co/ndihPHwxrA

McMahon revealed on the same show that he received several death threats. The Chairman also disclosed that he never had a bodyguard, despite receiving a number of death threats.

Vince's daughter, Stephanie McMahon, has also spoken about her father receiving death threats from a gangster. He reportedly stood up to the gangster in his hotel room.

What are your thoughts on McMahon's comments? Give your thoughts in the comments section below!

A WWE Hall of Famer called an AEW star a bigger a**hole than him. More details here.

Edited by Brandon Nell