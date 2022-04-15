"Most ridiculous stuff I ever saw"- Ex-WWE writer on what Vince and Shane McMahon did during a snowstorm (Exclusive)

Former WWE personality Vince Russo said Vince McMahon doesn't believe in wearing jackets during the winter and recalls what he saw Vince and son Shane do during a snowstorm.

On the latest edition of The Bro Show, Vince Russo and Diamond Dallas Page recalled Vince McMahon's idiosyncrasies and how they have made their way to WWE programming.

Russo revealed that McMahon thought those wearing jackets, even during the winter, were weak. He recalled watching Vince and Shane McMahon walk in a stormstorm without a jacket:

"You couldn't - if you wore a jacket in the winter that (meant) you were weak. No jackets in the winter, we're manly men. The most ridiculous stuff I ever saw in my life. Him and Shane McMahon would walk out in a snowstorm not wearing a jacket." [13:04 to 13:25]

Russo also highlighted another thing that McMahon hates which is people around him sneezing.

Stephanie McMahon on why the WWE Chairman dislikes when people nod

Allan @allan_cheapshot Former 90210 writer Larry Mollin joined Stephanie's creative team. They were in a meeting with Vince. Vince was talking, Larry was nodding. Stephanie pulled Larry out of the room. She told him, "You need to stop nodding. VINCE HATES NODDING. (1/2) Former 90210 writer Larry Mollin joined Stephanie's creative team. They were in a meeting with Vince. Vince was talking, Larry was nodding. Stephanie pulled Larry out of the room. She told him, "You need to stop nodding. VINCE HATES NODDING. (1/2)

Vince McMahon's daughter Stephanie revealed sometime last year that her father doesn't like it when people nod as it influences other people who are in the room.

"He feels like (nodding) influences the room. If someone is talking and someone else is nodding, you're going to influence the room. You shouldn't influence the room. Let people think what they want to think. He hates sneezing because it's involuntary and he cannot control it. He hates sneezing. It's anyone, but especially when it's him," said Stephanie.

A number of McMahon's quirks have been highlighted over the years by wrestlers and those that worked with him, including how he didn't want people to know that he slept, which Chris Jericho revealed in a hilarious anecdote.

