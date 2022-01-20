"As long as there is an after party, I don't care about who goes over" - When Brock Lesnar changed a WWE finish

Current WWE world champion Brock Lesnar has a fairly stubborn reputation in the wrestling industry.

The Beast Incarnate has had a historic twenty-year career, from nine world championship reigns to a royal rumble win. Along the way, he has also ended The Undertaker's undefeated Wrestlemania streak. Safe to say, the former UFC heavyweight champion has left a trail of victims on his destructive path to dominance.

But despite the conquerer's tough exterior, WWE Hall of Famer John Bradshaw Layfield a.k.a JBL has revealed that Brock Lesnar has a compassionate and comical side, both inside and outside the ring.

Speaking on his podcast Stories with Bradshaw and Briscoe, the Wrestling God spoke of a period in the early 2000s where Lesnar allowed JBL to beat him one on one.

JBL, who has lauded Brock Lesnar in the past as well, expressed his admiration for the WWE champion yet again. JBL said:

“He says, ‘Yeah, yeah, yeah. This is your college town? Your college buddies are here, right?’ Because he didn't seem to see them earlier. I said, ‘Yeah.’ He goes, ‘Hey, I'm switching the finish. I'm gonna put you over.’ I said, ‘I don't care who wins. I'm telling you about the after party. So, as long as there is an after party, I don't care about who goes over.’”

Brock Lesnar's road to Wrestlemania goes through Bobby Lashley

2022 could not have gotten off to a better start for Lesnar as he recaptured the WWE world championship from Big E at WWE Day 1.

With the title now back in possession of The Beast, he once again has a target on his back. The latest challenger to Lesnar's title is an individual many have wanted to see face Brock for well over a decade, the all-mighty Bobby Lashley.

The first time ever match up between two of the WWE's most dominant forces takes place on January 29 at the Royal Rumble.

Who do you see coming out on top? Let us know in the poll below.

