WWE champion beats second-generation star; confronts 'Baby' Randy Orton ahead of major title match

A current WWE champion just beat a major star during a show. He then confronted 'Baby' Randy Orton.

Last week on WWE NXT, Myles Borne competed in a battle royal to determine the number one contender for the NXT Championship at Battleground. Although no one expected Borne to win, he surprised everyone by emerging victorious. Following the match, Charlie Dempsey offered to take his place against Oba Femi. However, Borne refused and instead suggested that Dempsey show him how it's done on NXT this week.

Tonight's episode kicked off with No Quarter Catch Crew. They were interrupted by Ethan Page, who challenged Myles Borne to put his title shot on the line. Charlie Dempsey also convinced Borne that this was a good idea. Ava then interrupted them and told Charlie that his match against Oba Femi would take place following the segment.

Oba Femi put on a dominant showing against Charlie Dempsey. He had no problem dominating the match before he pinned the No Quarter Catch Crew member. Following the match, he had an intense staredown with Myles Borne, who was at ringside.

WWE fans have begun showing their appreciation by chanting "Baby Randy" at Borne. It will be interesting to see if he will be able to do the impossible and defeat Oba Femi at NXT Battleground.

