WWE Champion Big E responds to former tag team champion after he takes a shot at Bobby Lashley

On this week's episode of WWE RAW, Big E won the WWE Championship from Bobby Lashley. In the aftermath of the show, former Hurt Business member Cedric Alexander took a shot at Lashley to which Big E has now responded.

Following Lashley's title loss on WWE RAW, Alexander took to Twitter to suggest that The Almighty wouldn't have lost his title if The Hurt Business was still together. The former WWE RAW Tag Team Champion posted a GIF and tweeted out, "If only you had some backup."

Here's the tweet from Alexander following Lashley's WWE Title loss on RAW:

If only you had some backup pic.twitter.com/WmdFlq6f7E — PRIME Alexander (@CedricAlexander) September 14, 2021

Alexander was once part of The Hurt Business, alongside Shelton Benjamin, MVP, and Bobby Lashley. Alexander and Benjamin were added to the group in 2020 and together, the four men became one of the most dominant factions in all of WWE.

However, the pair were ejected from The Hurt Business after losing their WWE RAW Tag Team Championships. The faction currently consists of only Lashley and MVP.

Check out Big E's response to Cedric Alexander after he took a shot at Bobby Lashley:

Big E won the WWE Championship this week on WWE RAW

Big E decided to cash in his Money in the Bank contract on RAW and captured the WWE Championship from Lashley. After the main event between the now-former WWE Champion and Randy Orton, Big E took advantage and cashed in his briefcase for a historic win.

This marked Big E's first world title win in WWE. He was joined by Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods in the post-match celebrations. The New Day once again seems to be reunited and is back in full force.

Big E himself promised earlier on Twitter that he would cash in his Money in the Bank contract on RAW and that's exactly what he did. In doing so, Big E ended Lashley's title reign at 196 days.

