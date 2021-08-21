"Vince loves me" - Top WWE star on his relationship with Vince McMahon

WWE Champion Bobby Lashley has stated that Vince McMahon loves him because he works hard and he's someone who can be trusted to deliver.

While speaking on The Ringer Wrestling Show, Bobby Lashley opened up about his relationship with Vince McMahon. He revealed that while he doesn't often go to Vince McMahon's office to speak to him, the WWE Chairman always has time for The All Mighty.

“There’s so many people that push me and say, ‘You have to be in Vince’s office every day,'" said Lashley. "I’m not that guy. I don’t do it. I have Vince’s number. I can talk to him anytime. I can go to his office anytime. Open door policy. When I come in, he gives me a big hug. Vince loves me. He loves me because I think Vince understands me. Vince is that hard worker like me. He sees that in me," said Bobby Lashley about his relationship with Vince McMahon. (H/T WrestlingNews)

The WWE Champion believes Vince McMahon trusts him because he represents WWE well anywhere in the world. He also shared his belief that McMahon respects him because he stays in shape and he is always ready to wrestle.

Bobby Lashley has been a dominant WWE Champion

Bobby Lashley has been dominant since he won the WWE Championship earlier this year from The Miz. He has held the title for over 170 days, and it doesn't look like he will lose it at any point in the near future.

Lashley, who is in his first reign as WWE Champion, has defeated former WWE Champions Drew McIntyre and Kofi Kingston. The current WWE Champion will defend his title this weekend at SummerSlam against WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg.

He has also expressed his desire to face Brock Lesnar in the future, and this potential match could be a headliner at a major pay-per-view.

Once I’m done taking out this Brock wannabe, as I’ve said for YEARS, I’ll take Lesnar whenever, wherever. https://t.co/lfEp2niOvT — Bobby Lashley (@fightbobby) January 15, 2021

