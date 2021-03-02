WWE Champion Bobby Lashley on when he will retire

New WWE Champion Bobby Lashley has revealed that he has just a few years remaining in his WWE career. The All-Mighty stated that he doesn't have 10-15 years, like a few of his peers.

Bobby Lashley returned to WWE in 2018, a decade after he left the company. He wrestled for various pro wrestling promotions after his WWE departure and even fought in MMA. Following his return to WWE, Bobby Lashley has won the United States Championship and WWE Championship.

While speaking to Bleacher Report ahead of his title match with The Miz, Bobby Lashley opened up about his future. He said that he has just a "few more years left" in WWE.

"I know with my career that's it's not going to be a thing where I have 10, 15, 20 more years. Some of these guys do, so mine is kind of a sprint right now. I don't mind that. I don't mind ramping it up a little bit because, like I said, I don't have 10 to 15 more years. I have a few more years left. There's a lot of goals I want to accomplish, so I have to go hard. My body's been able to take the abuse I've given it, and I knew I could keep going, so I knew it was my time."

Bobby Lashley said that he has doubted himself from time to time and has said that the voice inside his head has, at times, been pessimistic about him ever winning the world title.

Bobby Lashley won the WWE Championship on RAW this week

Bobby Lashley won the WWE Championship for the first time in his career

On this past week's RAW, Bobby Lashley made quick work of The Miz to win the WWE Championship for the first time. Lashley put The Miz in the Hurt Lock and won the match in just over three minutes.

Lashley earned the title shot after helping The Miz win the WWE Championship from Drew McIntyre at Elimination Chamber.

This is Bobby Lashley's first world title victory in WWE, not considering the ECW Championship.