WWE champion confirms injury following Evolution

A current WWE champion has just confirmed her injury after competing at the Evolution Premium Live Event. The star also hit back at her doubters. It is none other than the NXT Women's Champion Jacy Jayne.

Jacy locked horns with Jordynne Grace with the gold on the line at Evolution 2025. Jayne had her Fatal Influence teammates by her side, while Grace had Blake Monroe in her corner. In the last stages of the match, Monroe shockingly turned on her partner, hitting her from behind with the belt. The match ultimately ended in Jacy's favor, and she retained the title.

On the WWE Evolution Post Show, Jacy Jayne was interviewed by Cathy Kelley backstage. During the conversation, Jayne couldn't speak properly, revealing that she had lost her voice after Jordynne Grace hit her in the throat. This could be a larynx injury, in which a person has difficulty speaking and their voice completely changes.

The NXT Women's Champion also hit back at her doubters, saying that tonight she proved everyone wrong.

"I am on cloud nine, but as you can hear, I lost my voice tonight. Jordynne wanted to elbow me in the throat, and it doesn't matter because I'm still your NXT Women's Champion. Everybody wants to say that I'm the most beatable champion in history? But I think tonight I finally laid that to rest," she said.

Check out the Post Show below:

If the star is indeed suffering from a laryngeal injury, she might get better within a week, based on the severity of the injury. It remains to be seen if Jacy Jayne will show up on the upcoming edition of WWE NXT.

