WWE champion confirms injury after major title match and apologizes to the fans 

Fatal Influence opened this week's episode of WWE NXT, and Jacy Jayne explained what happened to her voice. She had a raspy voice while delivering her in-ring promo.

Ad

The 29-year-old star defended her NXT Women's Championship against Jordynne Grace at WWE Evolution. Blake Monroe, who initially accompanied Grace to the ring, turned heel to cost The Juggernaut the match by attacking her with the belt.

Jacy Jayne told the crowd to excuse her for her voice and explained that Jordynne Grace elbowed her in the throat at WWE Evolution and damaged her vocal cords. She added that this past Saturday at The Great American Bash, things didn't go her way.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fatal Influence lost to Grace and Blake in the main event of the show. Jacy said that certain members of the group dropped the ball, but luckily for Fallon Henley and Jazmyn Nxy, they redeemed themselves at Evolution. Jayne added that this Sunday at TNA Slammiversary, it would be a champion vs. champion match.

She gave props to Masha Slamovich, but stated that she'll be the one walking out of New York with both titles. Slamovich came out and cut a promo in the ring. Sol Ruca and Zaria also showed up, and a brawl broke out between the heels and babyfaces in the ring.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Israel Lutete Israel Lutete is an award-winning writer with over 15 years of extensive knowledge about professional wrestling. He has been a featured contributor at Sportskeeda since 2018. He is committed to writing articles that you, the reader, will enjoy and find informative.



Click 'FOLLOW' to get notified when he posts something new! Know More