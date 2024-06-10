WWE champion dismisses rumors on major turn

The WWE Universe has been buzzing over a rumored significant character development for a top superstar. Amid the rumors and speculation, another top talent has just made an attempt to dismiss the talk and move forward.

A-Town Down Under has just passed the 65-day mark in their current WWE Tag Team Championship reign. Grayson Waller and Austin Theory captured the gold at WrestleMania XL, but since then, they have had just one televised title defense - the SmackDown win over The Street Profits on May 3. Waller and Theory are now feuding with DIY's Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa.

WWE has recently teased a split between The Moment Maker and The Unproven One, who both have ties to Gargano. Friday's SmackDown saw Waller defeat Johnny Wrestling in singles action. The 8-minute match ended after a spot where Theory helped his partner to his feet at ringside, right as Gargano was hitting a dive from the ring. Waller pulled Theory into Gargano's way, then sent Gargano into the ring post before hitting his finisher for the pin.

Despite the continued hints at A-Town Down Under potentially breaking up, Waller took to X today to praise his partner. The Australian grappler referenced Friday's SmackDown dive, declaring that real mates have no problem taking one for the team.

"A lot of people don’t understand a whatever it takes attitude, and that’s why they’re losers. @_Theory1 is a real one - real mates are willing to take one for the team," Grayson Waller wrote with the photo below.

Officials have not confirmed A-Town Down Under for Clash at the Castle: Scotland as of this writing. However, next week's go-home WWE SmackDown from Glasgow is scheduled to feature The Grayson Waller Effect with DIY as the special guests.

WWE Clash at the Castle: Scotland updated line-up

World Wrestling Entertainment will present its second Clash at the Castle Premium Live Event on Saturday, June 15. Clash at the Castle: Scotland will air live from the OVO Hydro arena in Glasgow.

WWE currently has 5 matches confirmed for the PLE. The announced line-up as of now looks like this:

Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn vs. Chad Gable

Triple Threat: Women's Tag Team Champions Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair vs. Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre vs. Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark

Women's Champion Bayley vs. Piper Niven

I Quit Match: Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes vs. AJ Styles

World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest vs. Drew McIntyre

Rumored matches that could be announced include WWE Tag Team Champions A-Town Down Under vs. DIY, and Sheamus vs. Ludwig Kaiser, among others. Clash at the Castle: Scotland is scheduled to air live on Peacock at 2pm ET next Saturday. The Kickoff pre-show will begin at 1pm.