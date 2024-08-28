  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE NXT
  • WWE champion gets slapped across the face during interview; collapses

WWE champion gets slapped across the face during interview; collapses

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Aug 28, 2024 00:58 GMT
WWE arena
This WWE name has been a top star in the women's division (Source: WWE's website)

A WWE champion got slapped across her face during an intedrview tonight on WWE NXT. She collapsed to the floor after being slapped.

Roxanne Perez has been hailed as a prodigy due to her in-ring prowess at such a young age. Since arriving in WWE NXT, she has lived up to many people's expectations and even won the NXT Women's Championship pretty quickly.

However, after losing the title, she changed her gimmick and seemingly embraced the darker side before recapturing the title. Since then, Roxanne Perez has looked unstoppable as she has steamrolled through the competition. In a bid to find a new number one contender for her title, a gauntlet match took place last week which was won by Jaida Parker.

also-read-trending Trending

Tonight on WWE NXT, Jaida Parker was interviewed by Sarah Schreiber. She spoke about her transition from soccer to the wrestling ring. However, her interview was cut short by Roxanne who asked Sarah to leave. She then told Jaida that her story is similar to Lola Vice and everyone else she has beaten in the past. Jaida then told the NXT Women's Champion that she was going to slap her across the face and she went ahead and did it. The force of the slap was so intense that Roxanne collapsed to the floor.

Jaida Parker will challenge Roxanne Perez for the NXT Women's Championship this weekend at NXT No Mercy.

Quick Links

Edited by Harish Raj S
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी