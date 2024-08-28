WWE champion gets slapped across the face during interview; collapses

A WWE champion got slapped across her face during an intedrview tonight on WWE NXT. She collapsed to the floor after being slapped.

Roxanne Perez has been hailed as a prodigy due to her in-ring prowess at such a young age. Since arriving in WWE NXT, she has lived up to many people's expectations and even won the NXT Women's Championship pretty quickly.

However, after losing the title, she changed her gimmick and seemingly embraced the darker side before recapturing the title. Since then, Roxanne Perez has looked unstoppable as she has steamrolled through the competition. In a bid to find a new number one contender for her title, a gauntlet match took place last week which was won by Jaida Parker.

Tonight on WWE NXT, Jaida Parker was interviewed by Sarah Schreiber. She spoke about her transition from soccer to the wrestling ring. However, her interview was cut short by Roxanne who asked Sarah to leave. She then told Jaida that her story is similar to Lola Vice and everyone else she has beaten in the past. Jaida then told the NXT Women's Champion that she was going to slap her across the face and she went ahead and did it. The force of the slap was so intense that Roxanne collapsed to the floor.

Jaida Parker will challenge Roxanne Perez for the NXT Women's Championship this weekend at NXT No Mercy.

