WWE champion injured before WrestleMania

A WWE champion has suffered an injury before WrestleMania. This comes after they lost a title match.

On RAW this week, the War Raiders put their World Tag Team Championship up for grabs against the New Day. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods have been after the titles for some time now. They have felt wronged and have been unable to get the titles that they deserve. The duo has been doing everything possible to regain their old relevance after kicking out Big E despite his injury.

During the title match on RAW, things went too far. Xavier Woods entered the ring with a steel chair to turn things in their favor, but Ivar could counter it and hit him with it. The referee saw this moment, and the match ended in DQ, with the champions losing. However, the New Day were not WWE champions due to the DQ.

They lost their minds and attacked the War Raiders as a result. They specifically focused on the already damaged necks of the two stars and attacked Erik, injuring him. He was left hurt and unmoving on the mat as the security ran out.

While WWE officials were able to stop things from worsening, Erik is now injured before WrestleMania.

