WWE champion makes sudden return to the ring at wrestling event

A former WWE champion recently made his return to the ring at a recent wrestling event.

Vladimir Kozlov made his WWE debut in 2008 and immediately gained notoriety as one of the top heels in the company. He was huge in size and dominated his opponents in the ring.

His ability to get heat as a heel earned him the opportunity to feud with some of the top names in the company, such as Triple H and Undertaker. He even challenged Triple H for the WWE Championship a couple of times. Although he was unsuccessful in winning the top prize, he eventually became Tag Team Champion with Santino Marella.

However, his inability to get over with the fans despite being treated like a top heel meant his career declined rapidly, and he was eventually released from the company.

Vladimir Kozlov returned to the ring after many years this week on IMPACT Wrestling. There was a five-way match between Dirty Dango, Champagne Singh, Jake Something, Jordynne Grace, and Eric Young. During the match, Kozlov, who now goes by the name Oleg Prudius, showed up and helped Dango win the match. He then raised Dango's hand in the ring while Alpha Bravo celebrated the moment.

Vladimir Kozlov reunited with his former WWE tag team partner Santino Marella earlier this year

While Kozlov's appearance comes as a bit of a surprise, it is not the first time he has shown up in IMPACT Wrestling. Earlier this year, Kozlov showed up to reunite with his former tag team partner, Santino Marella.

The two men shared a beautiful backstage moment where they hugged each other before Dirty Dango and Joe Hendry appeared in the segment. Santino even told Dango that he could not say Kozlov's name since it is trademarked.

It will be interesting to see if we will get to witness the former WWE Superstar on a regular basis in IMPACT Wrestling.

