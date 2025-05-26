WWE champion pushed to his limit; 'Baby Randy Orton' nearly victorious in first ever title challenge

A top WWE champion was pushed to his limit tonight. "Baby Randy Orton" nearly defeated him for the title.

Ever since his NXT debut, Oba Femi has looked to be a dominant force in the ring. He overcame several opponents and became the NXT North American Champion. After losing the title, he moved on and won the NXT Championship. Since then, he has appeared even more unstoppable in the ring as he successfully defended his title against all challengers.

At NXT Battleground, Oba Femi was set to defend his title against Myles Borne, who earned the title shot after he won a number one contendership battle royal on the May 6, 2025, episode of NXT. Borne has become a popular star among WWE fans due to his striking similarity to Randy Orton. Many fans even chant "Baby Randy Orton" during his matches, and he has played upon this by performing some of Orton's signature moves in the ring.

Tonight, it was Myles' biggest opportunity yet to capture the NXT Championship. While Myles put up a tough fight and came close to winning the title tonight, in the end, Oba Femi was able to put him away with the Powerbomb to retain his title.

It will be interesting to see who will be next in line to challenge Oba Femi.

