WWE Champion Randy Orton is not known for being the most soft-spoken Superstar. The Champion often speaks his mind and does not really care even if he does get into trouble. Now, Randy Orton has taken shots at former WWE Superstars Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows.

Randy Orton takes shots at The Good Brothers' event

The Good Brothers were released by WWE in April along with several other Superstars who were cut from the company at nearly the same time. The release of Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows came as a shock, as they had been in the main event of the first night of WrestleMania 36, assisting AJ Styles in the match against The Undertaker.

However, WWE had released them and they did not take it well, making their feelings clear once the 90 days of the non compete clause had passed. They made their debut in IMPACT Wrestling at the Slammiversary pay-per-view and simultaneously launched their new podcast, Talk'N Shop, and their similarly named event Talk'N Shop A Mania.

The gimmick surrounding the event is that it is 'awful', whereas actually it's a parody wrestling event.

Doc Gallows talked about the event during an interview with Metro.

‘I don’t know if we’ve suspended anybody’s disbelief in this parallel universe or we’ve taken them on a f***ing pro wrestling acid trip that we just really wanted to be on.’

Anderson and Gallows' most recent event, Talk'N Shop A Mania 2: Rise Of The Torturer is going to be broadcast tonight under Fite TV. As a result, Fite TV reached out to Randy Orton, AJ Styles, Finn Balor, and Chris Jericho, asking them if they would order the event.

Randy Orton made fun of the event, while actually slyly promoting it for his former colleagues.

"I would rather wrestle Great Khali and Nathan Jones in a 2 on 1 handicap match, then order this joke PPV that shits on the business I have dedicated my life to. #TalkNShopAMania2"

Randy Orton is hardly ever serious, and here it is clear that is having a little fun, while also slightly promoting the event.