WWE champion reacts before huge title match against The Judgment Day

This week's episode of RAW will see The Judgment Day participate in a huge title match. Ahead of the clash, a WWE champion, and one-half of their opponents, Ivar has reacted.

It was revealed last Monday on the red brand that Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh would be utilizing the rematch clause for the World Tag Team Title. This was on the heels of an embarrassing episode for the group, as Finn Balor lost to Damian Priest the previous week.

Now though, they have a chance at redemption, as they take on The War Raiders. After all, not only did the duo of Erik and Ivar take the title from them, but they've also been a thorn in the collective side of The Judgment Day for quite a while now.

McDonagh and Dirty Dom have had an entire week to prepare, but The War Raiders are also ready. Ivar reacted to a post from WWE's X account, promoting the match, with a wide-eyed emoji.

The War Raiders will need to be wary heading into RAW. This is especially true, considering their opponents usually have a backhanded trick or two up their sleeves. Regardless, it will be interesting to see what the outcome of the match will be.

The Judgment Day will be happy with a recent WWE Transfer Window move

With WWE currently in the midst of a transfer window, superstars from both RAW and SmackDown are changing brands every week. Last week in particular was a big one, as a huge star made the move from the red brand to the blue brand.

This move surely had The Judgment Day celebrating backstage, as their long-time nemesis and former teammate, Damian Priest made the move to SmackDown. The Archer of Infamy made his debut last Friday, taking on Carmelo Hayes and picking up the win. It is undoubtedly a huge acquisition for the blue brand.

Priest's move to SmackDown gives The Judgment Day a bit of respite. Now, they don't have to worry about him any longer. Instead, they can focus on their own goals, which at this point, should be taking over Monday Night RAW.

