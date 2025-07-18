  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Roxanne Perez
  • WWE champion Roxanne Perez reveals future plans; makes massive tease

WWE champion Roxanne Perez reveals future plans; makes massive tease

By JP David
Published Jul 18, 2025 14:40 GMT
Roxanne Perez and Drake Morreaux. (Photos: @roxanne_wwe on IG)
Roxanne Perez and Drake Morreaux (Photos via: @roxanne_wwe on IG)

Roxanne Perez has revealed her plans for the future, including a massive tease about her WWE career. Perez is one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions with Raquel Rodriguez.

Ad

After getting officially called up to the main roster, Perez was immediately put in a storyline with the Judgment Day. She was initially recruited by Finn Balor to serve as backup for Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez before turning her attention to Dominik Mysterio.

Morgan suffered a shoulder injury on the June 16 edition of RAW, with Perez being named as her official replacement for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. She would also become an official member of the Judgment Day on June 30.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Speaking to Brad Gilmore of The CW39 Spotlight, Roxanne Perez was asked about her goals in WWE. She wants to win multiple titles and main event WrestleMania someday.

These WWE segments are not for kids - Watch here 😏

"I think like when it's all said and done, I want to be a Grand Slam Champion and I want to main event WrestleMania," Perez said. [From 7:34 - 4:41]
youtube-cover
Ad

Roxanne Perez was very successful in NXT, winning the women's title there twice. She also won the NXT Women's Tag Team Championship once with Cora Jade. At the age of 23, she has a lot of time to achieve her goals on the main roster.

Roxanne Perez reveals the feeling in the locker room at WWE Evolution

After seven years of waiting, WWE finally held the second-ever Evolution Premium Live Event last Sunday inside the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez successfully defended their title in a Fatal Four-Way tag team match.

Ad

In the same interview on The CW39 Spotlight, Perez shared that the vibe inside the locker room at Evolution was fantastic.

"The energy was great. The vibe of the locker room was so freaking awesome. I think everybody was just so happy to have another evolution finally, you know? And also for me, I think it was a really full circle moment," Perez said. [From 2:06 - 2:21]
Ad

Perez explained that she watched the first Evolution back in 2018 with her mom at home, hoping someday she'd be in it. Fast forward seven years, and it happened, and her mother was backstage to see it all unfold.

About the author
JP David

JP David

Twitter icon

Juan Paolo David has been covering all things WWE for Sportskeeda since 2020 and has eight years of experience in content writing. He holds a degree in Agriculture but has been a fan of pro wrestling since a kid. This love for the entertainment sport led him to write about it.

Juan writes well-researched articles, not only to ensure that he presents readers with correct facts and figures but also because he wants to learn as much as possible about the topics he writes about.

Edge is Juan’s all-time favorite wrestler. He grew up watching Edge and Christian and was a huge fan of their tag team. So much so, that if he could go back in time he would manage the duo. And let them know that he can play their entrance themes with a kazoo!

Besides wrestling, Juan loves to watch NBA or a Dortmund game. He also enjoys watching TV and movies during his free time. He works as a writer in SK’s basketball division.

Know More

Big issue with Rhea Ripley revealed HERE

Quick Links

Edited by Sanchari Bhattacharya
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications