WWE champion Roxanne Perez reveals future plans; makes massive tease

Roxanne Perez has revealed her plans for the future, including a massive tease about her WWE career. Perez is one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions with Raquel Rodriguez.After getting officially called up to the main roster, Perez was immediately put in a storyline with the Judgment Day. She was initially recruited by Finn Balor to serve as backup for Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez before turning her attention to Dominik Mysterio.Morgan suffered a shoulder injury on the June 16 edition of RAW, with Perez being named as her official replacement for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. She would also become an official member of the Judgment Day on June 30.Speaking to Brad Gilmore of The CW39 Spotlight, Roxanne Perez was asked about her goals in WWE. She wants to win multiple titles and main event WrestleMania someday.&quot;I think like when it's all said and done, I want to be a Grand Slam Champion and I want to main event WrestleMania,&quot; Perez said. [From 7:34 - 4:41]Roxanne Perez was very successful in NXT, winning the women's title there twice. She also won the NXT Women's Tag Team Championship once with Cora Jade. At the age of 23, she has a lot of time to achieve her goals on the main roster.Roxanne Perez reveals the feeling in the locker room at WWE EvolutionAfter seven years of waiting, WWE finally held the second-ever Evolution Premium Live Event last Sunday inside the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez successfully defended their title in a Fatal Four-Way tag team match.In the same interview on The CW39 Spotlight, Perez shared that the vibe inside the locker room at Evolution was fantastic.&quot;The energy was great. The vibe of the locker room was so freaking awesome. I think everybody was just so happy to have another evolution finally, you know? And also for me, I think it was a really full circle moment,&quot; Perez said. [From 2:06 - 2:21] View this post on Instagram Instagram PostPerez explained that she watched the first Evolution back in 2018 with her mom at home, hoping someday she'd be in it. Fast forward seven years, and it happened, and her mother was backstage to see it all unfold.