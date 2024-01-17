WWE champion's allegations against 27-year-old star proven accurate

A current WWE champion's allegation towards a rising star has been proven accurate tonight on NXT.

After winning the NXT Women's Championship from Becky Lynch a couple of months ago, Lyra Valkyria has proven to be a fighting champion who has wasted no opportunity to defend her title against anyone. However, she faces a different kind of problem now.

For the past couple of weeks, Tatum Paxley has been stalking Lyra Valkyria. She has some fascination with the WWE NXT Women's Champion. On NXT, Lyra and Tatum teamed up to face Elektra Lopez and Lola Vice tonight.

Ahead of the contest, Lyra took to social media to announce that her gear was either missing or stolen. This mystery was solved as Tatum showed up wearing Lyra's gear.

The two women looked similar as they won. Following the match, Lyra took to social media to pretty much confirm that Tatum was the one who stole her gear.

It remains to be seen what the game plan for Tatum Paxley is as she continues her infatuation with Lyra Valkyria.

