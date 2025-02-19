  • home icon
  WWE champion set to face Moose following shocking NXT appearance; major match announced

WWE champion set to face Moose following shocking NXT appearance; major match announced

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Feb 19, 2025 03:06 GMT
Moose
Moose is the current TNA X-Division Champion (Source: WWE on X)

TNA star Moose made a surprise appearance on WWE NXT tonight. He will now face a major champion next week.

Lexis King has been trying to prove for several weeks that he is nothing like his father Brian Pillman. After winning the NXT Heritage Cup, he revealed that it was all just a ploy and he returned to his old ways. He also changed the rules of the Heritage Cup, making it one fall to a finish.

He was confronted by JDC who challenged him to a match last week on NXT. King was successful in retaining his title against the former Fandango.

Tonight on the black and silver brand, JDC's partner from The System, Moose, made a surprise appearance on the show and confronted Oba Femi. Following this segment, the X-Division Champion ran into Lexis King backstage.

King referenced his win against JDC and said that people from TNA like JDC are coming over to NXT to challenge him for his title but they won't put their TNA title on the line. The X-Division Champion then offered to defend his title against King next week.

This will be the first time that the X-Division Championship will be defended in a WWE ring. It will be interesting to see if Lexis King will be able to dethrone Moose.

Edited by Harish Raj S
