WWE champion Stephanie Vaquer responds to allegation; immediately deletes tweet

WWE star Stephanie Vaquer captured the vacant Women's World Championship, defeating IYO SKY at the Wrestlepalooza Premium Live Event last weekend. The Dark Angel recently addressed a serious allegation made against her via a tweet that she took down in hours.

Ad

Vaquer is being billed as the first Latina WWE Women's World Champion. A fan recently took to their official X/Twitter account and asked Vaquer to show some respect to former World Wrestling Entertainment star Melina and acknowledge her achievements, as she was the first Latina world champion in the Stamford-based promotion.

The fan's post went viral and eventually reached The Dark Angel, who commented on it. Vaquer wrote that she respected Melina a lot but believed that the fan was misinformed. The RAW Superstar added that the legend had never held the Women's World Title, but she quickly deleted her comment.

Ad

Trending

"I respect her a lot, but I think you're misinformed; she never held the WWE Women's World Championship," Vaquer wrote.

Vince McMahon's biggest mistake revealed? Check Now!

Stephanie Vaquer's now-deleted tweet (Credits: Stephanie Vaquer's X profile)

Stephanie Vaquer could create history at WWE Crown Jewel

The next premium live event that the Stamford-based promotion will host is Crown Jewel: Perth, which will take place next month.

Ad

On the post-Wrestlepalooza edition of Monday Night RAW, Adam Pearce officially announced that Vaquer will face the winner of the WWE Women's Championship bout this week on SmackDown in Perth for the Women's Crown Jewel Title. Tiffany Stratton, Nia Jax, and Jade Cargill will lock horns on the blue brand to punch their ticket to Australia and secure a match against The Dark Angel.

Vaquer has the perfect chance to etch her name in history books, as she could become a double champion if she beats the Women's Champion at the Crown Jewel: Perth Premium Live Event. That said, it's evident that the Triple H-led creative team has high hopes for The Dark Angel and views her as the next big thing.

It will be interesting to see what plans The Game and Co. have in store for Vaquer and her title reign in the coming months.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nayan Kumawat Nayan is a WWE News and Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. After completing his bachelor's degree in Mass Communication from Poddar International, he began working as a YouTube script writer. Nayan then transitioned to Pinkvilla as a combat sports writer. He gained valuable experience there before finally coming under the banner of Sportskeeda.



Within 1.5 years, Nayan has written over 1,000 articles, interviewed MFN promotion owners, and conducted a Twitter campaign that gained over 50k retweets and more. He puts fact-checking and mindful journalism above everything by applying a three-check method, where he tries to verify reports from reliable sources and cross-check whether other major publications have covered them.



Looking back at his association with pro wrestling, Nayan recalls being hooked on the sport after watching Shawn Michael vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 25. Since then, the product has been an inseparable part of his life.



Apart from The Heartbreak Kid being Nayan's favorite wrestler for his confidence and charisma, he is also a fan of Brock Lesnar due to The Beast's "work speaks louder than words" attitude.



Nayan can be found performing mixed martial arts and reading true crime in his free time. Know More

WWE made a big mistake signing these wrestlers? Watch Here!