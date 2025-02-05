WWE champion teases major changes to top title; Completely changes everything

A WWE champion has teased some major changes to a top title. Lexis King appeared tonight on NXT, and with the Heritage Cup in hand, he promised to change the way the cup is won.

Lexis King successfully defended his title against Charlie Dempsey two weeks ago, reverting to his heel self with some dirty tactics. He came out tonight, unapologetic, and made a huge statement.

He spoke about his father, the late Brian Pillman, and how he never lived up to his potential. He even spoke about how the WWE Universe wanted him to be something he was not, but he refused and stood true to who he was.

King then spoke at length about how the Heritage Cup has been mistreated. With that in mind, he now has plans to change the way the title is defended. He claimed there will be no more rounds and time limits, and it will simply be "one fall, winner takes all."

"The truth is this championship, my sweet queen, she's been mistreated. She's been mistreated for far too long. And, I know I'm going to offend some of the purists out there. But, for my first proclamation as NXT Heritage Cup Champion, I'm going to change the way that this title will be defended," exclaimed Lexis King.

King was then interrupted by TNA star JDC, or, as WWE fans know him, Fandango. It will be interesting to see how King's plans for the Heritage Cup go ahead in the coming days.

