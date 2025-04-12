WWE champion wants to change decades old rule; may contact Triple H

Triple H may soon receive a message about changing a very old rule. WWE has a lot of rules that are part and parcel of the company over the years. They are sticklers for them and some of the rules are so attached to the company that people forget that there's even an option for it to not exist.
On WWE SmackDown tonight, Chelsea Green called for one rule to stop being counted - the Count Out rule. Green was wrestling Zelina Vega tonight on SmackDown and after a slow start was even dominating the match. She beat Vega down on the outside, while upset about the fact that Piper Niven and Alba Fyre, her Secret Her-vice were not present at ringside after their match earlier in the night.
She was distracted and was busy shouting at Joe Tessitore at one point, and that turned out to be her undoing. She had thrown Zelina Vega back into the ring but had neglected to get into the ring herself. This resulted in her getting counted out.
Now, she has agreed with a fan and demanded that the count out rule not count for her any longer. She said that she would be speaking to management about it. Given Triple H is the one in charge of making rules as the head of creative, he may need to have a conversation with her.
"DISGUSTING!!! I am having a long talk with management," she stated.
Check out the exchange below:
Triple H may be about to receive a very interesting message soon.